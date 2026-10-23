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Clean Cult introduces Castile soap in bright color paper-based cartons
Key takeaways
- Clean Cult has unveiled a multi-purpose castile soap range in 32-oz paper-based cartons across four varieties.
- The lightweight carton format is designed to reduce plastic use and material consumption while providing clearer usage guidance.
- The soap is available through Amazon and Sprouts, with Clean Cult planning to expand distribution in 2027.
Clean Cult has launched its castile soap packaged in the company’s paper-based carton, developed to reduce reliance on plastic while using less material and weighing less to transport.
The castile soap is available in 32-oz cartons in four different varieties, namely Juniper Sandalwood, Fresh Peppermint, Wild Lavender, and Unscented. The packaging design features a “refreshed, eye-catching look” and clear usage instructions, turning the packaging itself into a guide.
Ryan Lupberger, CEO and co-founder of Clean Cult, says: “Castile soap has been around for generations, but it hasn’t felt approachable. We wanted to change that by creating a multi-purpose product that’s easier to understand, more affordable, and more enjoyable to use.”
Castile soap is a vegetable oil-based soap made from olive oil, originating in the Castile region of Spain.
Retro-inspired design
The packaging adopts bright colors and bold graphics. According to Clean Cult, the design is inspired by the style of the 1970s.
The company explains that the packaging aims to break away from the “more utilitarian packaging traditionally associated with the soap, bringing a retro look with more color, personality, and joy to the category.”
The product is said to be suitable for applications ranging from dishwasher soap and laundry detergents to personal care, including face and body cleansing, as well as pet care.
The castile soap is available online at Amazon and Sprouts. Clean Cult says it is planning to expand across retailers in 2027.
Earlier this year, Clean Cult expanded its scent collection to include laundry detergent, dish soap, and hand soap, packaged in its paper-based cartons.
Last year, Packaging Insights spoke to Clean Cult about how the industry is pivoting toward refills and paper-driven solutions after decades of relying on single-use formats. Previously, the company partnered with US supermarket chain Whole Foods to supply paper-based refillable solutions to further reduce packaging waste.
In other recent household packaging innovations, Mondi and Dreco introduced a powder detergent packaging solution containing 50% post-consumer recycled content, while maintaining the product protection needed for moisture-sensitive products.
Saskatchewan Polytechnic and EnviroWay Detergent Manufacturing have been turning fiber waste from flax and hemp crops into biodegradable, bottle-grade plastics for cleaning products. The Canadian researchers aim to turn local agricultural materials into commercial‑ready packaging that can be applied to sanitizers, pet care, and home cleaning products.
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