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Fabric launches Gripper V2 reusable bottle with “permanent” antimicrobial protection
Key takeaways
- Fabric has launched the Gripper V2, its first reusable cycling bottle with permanent antimicrobial protection designed to reduce unpleasant taste over time.
- The bottle combines an ergonomic textured grip, BPA-free squeezable body, high-flow silicone valve, and an embossed logo.
- Available in 600 ml and 750 ml sizes, the launch reflects a wider trend toward adding functional technologies to reusable water bottles.
Fabric, a manufacturer of bicycle products, has introduced the Gripper V2, the brand’s first water bottle featuring “permanent” antimicrobial protection.
The Gripper V2 is said to retain the ergonomic features. According to Fabric, the integrated, dotted texture around the neck of the bottle allows easy, secure handling in all weather conditions.
Florian Bont, brand manager at Fabric, tells Packaging Insights: “We created a tactile finish embossed on the top exterior of the bottle. This ‘gripper’ finish is unique for bottles in its category.”
Bont highlights that the Gripper V2 aims to solve two of the main complaints riders have with water bottles — unpleasant taste and smell that builds up over time, and ugly, peeling graphics.
“By embedding the anti-microbial agent and logo directly into the bottle, we’ve created a product that tastes fresh and looks sharp for years.”
Improve hydration experience
Gripper V2 features a soft, squeezable, BPA-free body and a high-flow silicone valve. Instead of using painted graphics, the reusable bottle has a Fabric logo embossed into the surface.
The Gripper V2 is available now in 600 ml and 750 ml versions. Consumers can choose from five nature-inspired colors: smoke, desert, crimson, moss, and lake, as well as a classic transparent option.
Companies are integrating technologies into reusable water bottles to enhance the consumer experience. Last year, Greiner Packaging and air up unveiled the air up Click Bottle, an Austria-manufactured product that aims to improve the hydration experience. Using scent-based pods, the water bottle creates a flavorful drinking experience, free from sugar, additives, and calories.
WaterH, a smart hydration brand, introduced the WaterH Boost Kids bottle, designed to make hydration engaging for children through the inclusion of an animated digital character displayed on the bottle’s integrated screen. Meanwhile, reusable water bottles with biometric fingerprint security were gaining popularity as parents sought to protect their children’s water at school.
Previously, Berry Global, now Amcor, partnered with Norwegian reuse bottler Aquafigure for a new line of reusable water bottles with a design for interchangeable 3D bottle cards. The collaboration was developed to encourage young people to drink more water.