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Key takeaways
- Krones will showcase new processing, filling, packaging, and digital technologies for breweries at BrauBeviale 2026 in Nürnberg, Germany.
- Highlights include the Lavasonic Hi bottle cleaner, upgraded Modulfill Hes filler, Smartpac Nxt packaging system, and a new palletizing layer pusher.
- Krones and Steinecker are targeting growing alcohol-free beer demand alongside resource efficiency, product quality, and digitalization.
Krones will showcase its processing, filling, and digital solutions for the brewing industry at BrauBeviale 2026 (November 10–12) in Nürnberg, Germany. The German bottling solutions provider says it is targeting the “growing global demand for alcohol-free beers” with its trade show appearance.
The company is set to present its Lavasonic Hi bottle cleaning technology, featuring a new high-intensity module that uses ultrasound for cleaning, and said to reduce energy and water consumption.
Krones’ booth will include its “further developed” Modulfill Hes, a new generation of fillers entering serial production at the end of this year. According to the company, the system can offer outputs of up to 78,000 glass bottles per hour.
The redesign focuses on improving operator convenience, hygiene, and product quality, the company adds. In addition, low oxygen pick-up values are said to contribute to a longer beer shelf life.
Krones will additionally present its Smartpac Nxt, a packaging and unpacking machine that aims to provide a flexible solution suitable for a variety of products, bottle formats, and secondary packaging types. It is compatible with PET bottles in addition to glass.
Targeting palletizing needs in the brewery segment, the company will be highlighting its recently developed layer pusher, which “combines a range of features from the existing portfolio in a single solution,” according to the company.
Alcohol-free segment grows
At Krones’ booth, Steinecker, a brewing technology provider part of Krones, will highlight its dynamic fermentation process.
“Alcohol-free beers, increasing demands for energy and resource efficiency, and the ongoing advance of digitalization: the brewing industry is undergoing significant change,” says Krones.
The expansion of the non-alcohol beer space led Bero to roll out its alcohol-free product in a glass bottle alongside its existing aluminum can packaging, as consumers increasingly seek premium offerings.
Krones and Steinecker will provide insights into their extraction system for tea beverages, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic ready-to-drink products.
Recently, Polish beverage producer Wosana installed and began operating its second Krones line to support its production capacity for non-carbonated beverages and PET bottle formats.