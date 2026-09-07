Bormioli Luigi rolls out mini on-the-go fragrance bottles

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Key takeaways
- Bormioli Luigi has added two 10 mL fragrance bottles, Axis and Pocket, to its glass packaging range.
- Designed for on-the-go use, the bottles feature recyclable screw-neck formats suitable for perfumes, roll-ons, samples, and gift sets.
- Brands can customize the bottles using lacquering, screen printing, metallization, sputtering, and hot stamping.
Bormioli Luigi has expanded its standard range of fragrance glass bottles with two mini formats for on-the-go consumer habits.
The Axis and Pocket 10 mL fragrance bottles aim to offer flexibility, enabling consumers to choose between perfumes according to season or time of day.
“While the popularity of mini fragrance bottles is not new, it more than ever responds to brands’ desire to meet the needs of mobile consumers, always ready to indulge in new experiences,” says the Italian glassmaker.
Portable packaging solutions are being driven by consumer demand for convenient formats that reflect busier schedules and modern workflows. For example, Act Beauty developed on-the-go, refillable, perfume spray bottles in response to “evolving nomadic beauty practices.”
Fragrance bottle branding
The Axis bottle has a cylindrical shape that allows for “bold brand identity,” while the Pocket bottle is square, fostering a “minimalist” aesthetic.
The bottles feature a screw neck that ensures easy filling and recyclability, and are suitable for roll-on fragrances, “enabling discreet and targeted use.”
Bormioli Luigi explains that the bottles are also ideal for trial products or assortment gift sets. Brands can decorate the bottles with a range of techniques, such as internal or external lacquering (including gradient effects), screen printing, metallization, sputtering, and hot stamping.
In recent product innovations, the luxury glassmaker designed a refillable glass bottle and cap for a new perfume collection from the luxury brand Sporturno. It also expanded its makeup packaging line with Swing, a refillable, recyclable, and glass lipstick case.
Packaging perfume
Bormioli Luigi positions the bottles as tapping into the demand for consumer choice for specific fragrance, depending on location, mood, and time of day. Increasingly, perfumes are being seen as holistic products that can impact consumers beyond their olfactory benefits.
Recently, Givaudan unveiled Message in a Bottle, an olfactive perspective exploring how social belonging motivates consumers’ fragrance choices. The company said this mindset is “shaping a new generation of emotionally resonant scents.”
Fragrance packaging can also be an influential factor in the consumer perception of perfumes. Often, glass is the most common material for fragrance bottles. It connotes feelings of luxury and premiumness, as well as being an inert, protective material for perfume formulas.
In a previous interview with Packaging Insights, Simone Baratta, R&D manager at Bormioli Luigi, told us about the qualities that make glass a leading material for luxury packaging and why the future of glass is shaped by growing consumer demand for environmental sustainability.