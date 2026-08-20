MM Board and Paper to acquire RDM’s Arnsberg cartonboard mill

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MM Board and Paper has signed an agreement with the RDM Group to take ownership of RDM’s mill operating business in Arnsberg, Germany. The mill specializes in recycled fiber-based cartonboard.
The purchase price has not been disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close in the last quarter of the year.
MM Board and Paper, a segment of the Austrian MM Group, says it has acquired the facility through an asset deal. It aims to achieve “significant synergies” to support the mill’s turnaround. All employees will be transferred to MM. The acquisition remains subject to the receipt of the required antitrust approvals.
Ensuring supply resilience
The Arnsberg mill offers an annual production capacity of about 230,000 metric tons of recycled fiber-based cartonboard, focusing on the production of liner products, according to MM Board and Paper and RDM.
The acquisition is expected to increase production flexibility, improve supply chain security, and help MM provide broader product and service offerings to its customers.
The company says that the transaction represents an investment in its core business and complements its existing production network. The producer will integrate the Arnsberg mill into its established industrial platform in Germany, which includes several cartonboard mills and packaging plants.
Recently, Jürgen Kleinrath, chief science officer for Board and Paper at MM Board and Paper, told Packaging Insights that fiber-based packaging is increasingly relevant, serving more demanding markets than prior and delivering “reliable” product protection, while maintaining material value at the end of life.
At FachPack 2025 in Germany, MM Group spoke to us about its consumer packaging solutions, including cartonboard, folding cartons, kraft papers, uncoated fine papers, leaflets, and labels.
Meanwhile, RDM developed a plastic-coated, paper-based food packaging with Dow and a recyclable barrier board, also for food packaging, with Ecopol.