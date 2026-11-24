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Pure Trade combines metal and bio-based fiber for L’Oréal’s Diesel fragrance packaging
Key takeaways
- Pure Trade has developed an oval-shaped tinplate case for L’Oréal’s Only Desire fragrance and scented body product.
- The packaging features embossed graphics, a gloss varnish finish, and a molded pulp insert made from sugarcane bagasse and bamboo fibers.
- Metal packaging offers luxury beauty brands opportunities for differentiation and circularity despite supply chain disruptions and rising energy costs.
Pure Trade has equipped Diesel, licensed under L’Oréal, with an oval-shaped tinplate case for its Only Desire fragrance and scented body product for women.
The solution, designed by creative studio Bureau Tonalli, features round corners and embossed graphics on the lid. It is stackable with a gloss varnish finish.
On the inside, a bio-based molded pulp insert, made from sugarcane bagasse and bamboo fibers, helps to keep the products in place.
“Tinplate is recycled without loss of its mechanical properties,” says Pure Trade. “The paper components are Forest Stewardship Council certified, and the pulp is produced from sugarcane bagasse and bamboo fibers.”
Personal care brands are increasingly incorporating renewable materials as demand for sustainable options grow. Braskem and Toyota Tsusho recently highlighted growing demand for sugarcane-derived PE in cosmetics and personal care packaging.
Pure Trade has equipped brands such as Dior, YSL Beauté, Jimmy Choo Parfums, and Prada Beauty. EcoVadis, a sustainability rating company, rated it 91/100 for its business operations.
The France-based personal care packager says it designs its packaging for circularity, a reduced carbon footprint, and zero waste by promoting internal recycling and upcycling.
Metal’s competitive edge?
In personal care packaging, metals like tinplate or aluminum can signal sustainability while also delivering the aesthetic required for luxury applications.
“Many brands hesitate to pursue custom developments because of perceived costs,” Claire Trescartes, Corporate Social Responsibility director at Segede, told Packaging Insights. “Luxury has codes, and differentiation is one of them. Metal packaging, in particular, can remain cost-efficient while enabling strong creative expression.”
Earlier this year, Aptar Beauty launched a range of premium dispensing solutions with metal finishing, addressing the growing need for brand differentiation and premium options in the personal care industry.
Meanwhile, Novelis equipped Beiersdorf with a 95% recycled aluminum tin for its classic personal care brand Nivea Creme, and Pure Trade designed an aluminum square clutch bag for three Spike Valentino lipsticks.
In the last year, metal supply for packaging has been disrupted by high energy costs and geopolitics. In a recent interview, Victor Ljungberg, co-founder and CEO at Meadow, said that global tensions have revealed the critical role of circular materials like aluminum, as well as local supply chains for the material.
“We are at an inflection point for packaging, where the strongest argument for moving away from plastics is not actually sustainability, but in fact cost-effectiveness,” he told us.
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