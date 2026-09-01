Recupac and Lindner boost LDPE recycling capacity in Chile

- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Key takeaways
- Recupac is strengthening LDPE recycling in Chile with Lindner Washtech technology, processing up to 500 metric tons of LDPE per month.
- The partnership aims to support Latin America’s growing circular plastics market.
- Lindner is expanding its regional footprint as demand rises for advanced washing and recycling solutions.
Recupac, part of the Coipsa Group, is strengthening its low-density PE (LDPE) recycling capabilities in Chile through a partnership with Lindner Washtech, a globally operating company of Lindner Group and a specialist in plastic washing technologies.
Recupac’s San Bernardo facility in Chile processes up to 500 metric tons of LDPE per month, with recycled pellets replacing around 40% of virgin resin in new film applications. Lindner has supported the project with its recycling and washing technologies while expanding its regional presence through a dedicated Latin American subsidiary established in 2025.
Macarena Hadad, business development deputy manager at Recupac, says: “We play a well-defined role within Chile’s circular economy by helping our customers become more competitive through integrated waste management focused on maximizing material value with full traceability and a circular approach.”
“We saw an opportunity to go one step further by transforming it into a new recycled raw material capable of re-entering manufacturing processes.”
Meeting circular packaging targets
The move reflects growing demand for high-quality recycled plastics as regulatory pressures accelerate across the region, according to Lindner.
“The Latin American plastics recycling industry is undergoing a major transformation. In October 2025, Brazil enacted Decree 12,688/2025, regulating the reverse logistics of plastic packaging and establishing two key targets: a recovery rate and a recycled content index,” shares the company.
“Brazil is following a path already established by its neighboring countries. Since 2016, Chile has enforced its EPR (Law 20,920), targeting a 32% plastic recovery rate by 2026, while Colombia adopted Law 2232 in 2022, requiring PET bottles to contain a minimum of 50% recycled content, increasing to 90% by 2030.”
Eugenio Bascuñan, industrial manager at Recupac, highlights that the new recycling line provides greater confidence in meeting “increasingly demanding customer and industrial application requirements.”
“Today, we operate a far more stable process with higher cleaning efficiency, more consistent pellet quality, and greater operational efficiency.”
In the face of Chile’s EPR push, last year, ExxonMobil partnered with Winpack, a Chilean packaging company, to create high-performance stretch films that meet the growing demand for materials.
Linder shares that the interest and the need for waste processing, alternative fuels, as well as plastics recycling, are steadily growing in Latin America. The company is working with local partners to tailor recycling solutions that meet different markets’ needs.
Earlier this year, Lindner Washtech and Erema opened a new subsidiary, Erema India. The joint sales and service subsidiary is a response to the Indian government’s 60% recycled plastic content mandate for packaging to be enforced by 2029.