Amcor readies Tiptree for UK plastic packaging tax changes with PCR films

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Key takeaways
- Tiptree has switched to Amcor’s RecyClass-certified collation shrink film and Bontite Sustane stretch wrap, both containing 30% PCR content.
- Amcor’s PCR films are designed to balance sustainability with operational needs.
- The move supports Tiptree’s preparation for UK Plastic Packaging Tax changes in 2027.
Amcor has partnered with Tiptree, the preserves and spreads brand owned by Wilkin & Sons, to deliver certified 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) films for Tiptree’s shrink films and pallet stretch wrap. The move supports the brand in getting ready for UK Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) changes while maintaining logistics and packaging performance.
Tiptree has switched to Amcor’s RecyClass-certified collation shrink film and Bontite Sustane stretch wrap. The films are developed to maintain performance while utilizing certified recycled material. The solutions aim to support operational efficiency, load stability, and packaging performance requirements.
Gabrielle Ditsch, sales director at Amcor, says: “We have always been looking at ways we can help customers increase the use of recycled content in their packaging without compromising on performance. Incorporating PCR into shrink and stretch films can be technically challenging, which is why our focus has been on delivering solutions that maintain the strength, consistency, and efficiency customers expect.”
“Customers are increasingly looking beyond recycled content percentages alone and asking where that material comes from, how it is verified, and how it performs in practice. That’s why certification, traceability, and product performance all matter.”
“By combining independently certified PCR content with high-performing film technologies, we can help customers meet evolving requirements while supporting packaging efficiency, product protection, and total cost of ownership.”
Improve traceability
Tiptree’s move comes ahead of UK PPT changes, which are due to take effect from April 2027. The update is intended to increase demand for chemically recycled plastic by enabling businesses to claim an exemption from PPT when their plastic packaging contains 30% or more recycled plastic.
As a result, Tiptree chose Amcor’s collation shrink film and Bontite Sustane stretch wrap due to its certified PCR content.
The two films are produced at Amcor’s UK sites in Leominster and Bromborough and are RecyClass Recycled Plastics Traceability Certified (EN15343). The certification confirms that recycled materials are fully traceable via controlled production processes aligned with recognized European standards.
Manuel Martinez, packaging buyer at Wilkin & Sons, says: “We’ve been incorporating recycled content into our packaging for some time, and having that content independently verified via RecyClass, with certification, gives us confidence in the traceability of the material. Just as important, we have maintained the packaging performance and the level of operational efficiency that our business depends on.”
Last month, Amcor partnered with UK-based bio-based barrier coating start-up Kelpi to evaluate the viability of its seaweed material, which is designed to offer protection and compatibility with recycling streams, for fiber-based packaging.
Earlier this year, Amcor Flexibles expanded the production capacity of its Lugo di Vicenza factory in Italy by installing a new manufacturing line, laboratory, and warehouse. The facility produces high-barrier, recycle-ready films for packaging formats.